Samsung's first foldable phone to enter production in Q4 of 2017

It is just yesterday that we had reported about Samsung's plan on announcing its first ever foldable smartphone very soon. However, this remains a rumor until the South Korean giant reveals any information on the same.

Well, before the official announcement could take place, it seems that the foldable smartphone has already started gaining popularity as there are several rumors about the smartphone surfacing on the webosphere lately.

Adding on to the rumor mill, the latest reports suggest that the first ever foldable device by Samsung may enter the production process in Q4 of 2017. However, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as no official statement has been revealed by Samsung.

However, reports also suggest that Samsung may begin a small production of the foldable phone initially, and depending on the success of which may further think to expand the supply chain process. Well, for now, the mass production of the foldable phone may not kick off until the second half of 2018 due to some technical errors.

To recall, Samsung may unveil the device for selective few on its MWC 2017 press meet on February 26 to get feedback before the official announcement of the handset. There are no further information about the launch and specs of the phone.

So, for now, it will be really interesting to witness of Samsung's take on launching its first-ever foldable smartphone, with which the company is all geared up to stir the entire smartphone space.

To get an overview of Samsung's plan on announcing foldable smartphone, stay tuned to GizBot.