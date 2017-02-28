Samsung's Galaxy S6 edge+ running Nougat OS gets WiFi certified

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has recently released the Android 7.0, Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. We are aware the company is working on updates for the other devices as well but there has not been any confirmation as to when these updates would be released.

However, while no information has been given out and everything seemed like a mystery, Samsung has just attained WiFi certification from WiFi Alliance, for its Galaxy S6 edge+ device. And this might actually be a sign that we could see the Nougat update coming for other devices also, more so to Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge wins "Best Smartphone" title at MWC 2017

Besides, this new development regarding Samsung also coincides with the detailed roadmap which was recently shared by Samsung Turkey, indicating the update would be released around the second week of March.

SEE ALSO: Samsung launches 'Monday' online sale with upto 50% discount offer

Similarly, this could also mean that the Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 edge+ could be released around the same time across other market regions as well. As of now this the latest update we have received we will keep you posted as and when we get any further information.

Source: