Samsung’s mid-range Exynos 7872 SoC will be launched soon

The South Korean giant is looking forward to launching a mid-range chipset by name Exynos 7872 in China which is said to support all network bands in the country.

Samsung has just unveiled a new chipset in the Exynos 9 series, 8895 just a few months back. It is an high-end processor used in some popular handsets. Along with its ultra-high specs, it even had to face some issues related to limited network support. Now, the company is preparing itself to launch another chipset which can resolve this network issue smoothly.

Features of Exynos 7872 Called as Exynos 7872, the chipset belongs to the Exynos 7 Octa series and built on the 14nm (nanometer) FinFET process. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 with Exynos 8895 surpasses 7000 record on Geekbench With six cores, it utilizes four of its cortex-A53 cores for power efficiency and the remaining two cortex-A73 cores for performance. It has a Mali-T830 MP2 for its GPU, and also an integrated modem for the Snapdragon 65x series. Where is it used? The Exynos 7872 is said to improve the performance by 70% and reduce the power consumption by 30% when compared to the older 28nm chips. Samsung's Exynos 7872 will be used in upcoming models whereas Exynos 7 series are already used in Galaxy A handsets. There is also a chance of company replacing its Snapdragon processors integrated into Galaxy C series with this new chip. Exynos 8895 in Galaxy S8 The Exynos 9 Series 8895 is built on the 10nm FinFET process technology with improved 3D transistor structure and features gigabit LTE modems, Bluetooth 5.0, and much more. Also Read: Samsung launches Exynos 9 Series 8895 powerful octa-core processor With this chipset, Samsung managed to take top two spots and also made this device outperform Qualcomm in GeekBench. The Exynos variant of Galaxy S8 has also scored higher in Basemark X and Basemark ES 3.1 Metal tests.

