Samsung’s Stretchable Display will be shown today at SID 2017

From a long time, we are hearing about Samsung's stretchable 9.1-inch OLED panel. This technology has given birth to so many rumors and leaks online. They have also made other smartphone manufacturers to adopt this technology in their to-be-launched phones.

Finally, the big day has come. Just yesterday, the South Korean giant made an announcement that it will showcase this World's first stretchable display at SID 2107 international event which will be hosted by Society for Information Display US tech fair. This event is meant for electronic display industry and will be held in Los Angeles from May 23 to 25.

According to the reports from Yonhap news agency, this new stretchable OLED technology is unique because it is capable of bending in both the directions, whereas the previous panels were designed to bend in only one direction.

Regarding this display technology, Samsung spokesperson says, "while current flexible OLED is able to be transformed in only one side, this stretchable OLED can be transformed - whether curved, bent or rolled - on both sides, above and below".

This can be considered as a best flexible technology and also a complicated one. Samsung says that display maintains a high degree of resolution even when one stretches it as much as 12mm or 1.2cm by pressing.

This much-hyped 9.1-inch OLED panel is said to be used on Internet of Things (IoT) devices, wearable devices, automobile displays, or Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. Still, this technology is in the early stage, so we can not expect it to hit the market soon.

Along with this, the company is all set to showcase its other products including 5.09-inch 3D OLED screen and a 1.96-inch UHD 4K panel having a pixel density of 2250 ppi.

