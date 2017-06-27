Samsung's upcoming budget smartphone Galaxy Stellar 2 leaked: Price, Specifications and more

We are just midway through the year and while we have already seen interesting launches in the past few months from brands like Samsung, Nokia, Lenovo-owned Motorola, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi amongst others. However, these smartphone manufacturers seem to have many more devices in their pipeline.

As such, new reports suggest that Samsung is now gearing up to launch a new smartphone that will be the successor to the original Samsung Galaxy Stellar which was launched in 2012. Basically, the upcoming device is touted to be Galaxy Stellar 2 and this is smartphone will reportedly be launched in all markets around the globe.

Interestingly, specifications of the phone along with press renders have been leaked. The details and images were leaked on the popular Chinese site MyDrivers.com. And thanks to the images we can see the Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 from all angles and we can possibly make out the differences in design between the original and the 2017 version.

On analyzing the leaked images, Galaxy Stellar 2's body design follows a rounded route. There seems to be a 2.5D curved glass on top of the display, and the rear part seems to have a plastic shell and a metal frame.The fingerprint scanner is embedded into the physical home button.

The images show that the phone comes in black color with silver accents on the chin. Further at the front, there is the display which looks neat and sleek. The earpiece is at the top. At the rear, you can see the single camera and the flash. All in all, the smartphone looks like a compact device.

The phone will reportedly come with the model number SCH-i300 and will most likely be priced around the sub-Rs 10,000 range. As per the leaked information, the device will be priced at CNY 699/ $99 (approximately Rs 6,600).

Features and Specifications As for the specifications, Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 is coming with a 4.5-inch HD AMOLED display. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 626 SoC which will be coupled with 2.5GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Cameras Talking about the cameras, the handset will likely come with a 5 MP sensor at the back along with a single LED flash. At the front, there will be a 1.2-megapixel camera. Battery and Software Samsung Galaxy Stellar 2 will reportedly be backed by a 3500mAh battery and the phone will also support QuickCharge 2.0 technology. Android Nougat will be the OS available out-of-the-box.