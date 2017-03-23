Samsung S8 Antutu scores record-breaking 200,000+ points

Samsung's Exynos 8895 is all ready to dominate over Snapdragon chips. Recently, we've got yet another benchmark leak about the Samsung Galaxy S8.

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 failed miserably, the company's leader is put behind the bars on corruption charges.So the company desperately needs a big win to inject confidence into shareholders, employees and customers. Inessential to say, a lot depends on how well the Samsung S8 fares.

Samsung S8's record-breaking score in Antutu confirms that it has stepped up the game. SM-G950, which is the codename for the device has scored 205,284 points. However, it is not yet known which processor the smartphone is running. While we haven't had an opportunity to evaluate the device ourselves, the results are quite similar to the Geekbench scores.

The new 10nm fabrication process seems like a real winner compared to last years' 14nm Finfet. It is apparent that the Galaxy S8 has comfortably beat the current Antutu leader Apple iPhone 7 Plus. Also, the Samsung S8 3D score in Antutu is way better with over 80000+ points, and it beats both PowerVR 7XT and Adreno 530.

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will ship with a brand new look, superior quality camera and better features. The Korean tech giant will probably renovate the design by quite a bit this year.

It is still unpredictable whether fingerprint sensor will be featured or not. As per another rumor, Samsung S8 will sport the first QHD(4K) Super AMOLED display in history.

Unfortunately, all these awesome inventions will surely be pretty expensive, reportedly more than 900$ at launch.