Samsung Secure App hints at possible Galaxy S8 design

Developing rumors and leaks surrounding Samsung Galaxy S8 have already instilled more-than-enough excitement among the fans. Unfortunately, the nature of leaks are such that they don't quite leave fans affected for a long time.

The moment one leak startles the fans and settles down their raging emotions, another comes along creating a week-long confusion and the cycle goes on until the actual launch happens. Like-wise is also the case with the Galaxy S8, which is at this point of time, one of the highly awaited device.

Thankfully, not quite altering the idea (of how the device looks) that previous leaks offered to fans, the latest leaked Galaxy S8 design is more-or-less in-line with the alleged details from last leak; barely bezel-less looks, free of home-button, etc. Also, what makes this leak quite legit is that it comes from the company's side. Okay, not that it has officially been teased, but the renders were used in the company's beta version of Secure App.

The image that match the design of Galaxy S8 were visible while installing the Secure Folder app for the first time. The pop-up render, which actually tells users how to use the app, shows the image of a phone that resembles Galaxy S8. But there's hardly any detail beyond that.

Recently, Samsung teased its next-gen proprietary Exynos 9810 chipset leaving their fans confused, because the S8 was previously rumored and anticipated to come with yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 835, a top-notch SoC by Qualcomm.

But since Samsung has a history of making two variants of the same device, one powered by Exynos and another by Snapdragon, we can safely say that both could be in the pipeline.

