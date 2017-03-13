Samsung targets youth with Galaxy A5, A7 smartphones Sales begin on March 15

Samsung Electronics which has recently launched its flagship Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 devices in the country is targeting youth for the sale of the smartphones.

"We are targeting the audience between 20 to 30 year, first job holders and the one who doesn't want to spend money on flagship devices," Manu Sharma, head of mobile phones at Samsung India told GizBot.

The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones also come with an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, which Samsung claims is a first one being provided at the given segment.

On expectation, he said "A series is always been for consumers who wants flagship and didn't want to spend so much money. We have had very good success in the past so we want to capitalize on those consumers."

Both models will go on sale in the country from March 15, while pre-booking of the smartphones has started since last week via the Samsung E-Store, as well as, offline retailers. The Galaxy A5 (2017) is priced at Rs 28,990 and the Galaxy A7 (2017) is priced at Rs 33,490.

"Competition helps us to be on our toes and through our research and development in India, we are able to get some very interesting innovation like bike mode and Ultra data saving mode and we got huge user base as well to continue and to pursue that.

You will also hear a lot of interesting innovation to address the competition," he replied when asked about his views on competition.

On market share, he said " According to market researcher GFK report, it was 46 percent for the 2016 and we would continue to consolidate our leardership as we launch more products."

However he refused to divulge the number of smartphones the company is going to launch this year and said that it is their fifth announcement in the year and there was no definite numbers and would depend upon where they see the gap.

Meanwhile, a report by IDC stated that Samsung continues to lead the smartphone market with 25.1 percent share despite a 13.1 percent sequential decline in the fourth quarter of 2016. But Samsung's annual shipments grew 3.2 percent in 2016, driven majorly by the J-series.

The smartphone users in the country is estimated to be 280 million in 2017, a growth of 25 percent this year from 220 million in 2016.

The top official also said, "We have a very strong brand preference in India and specially when look at 25- 35000 segment then A-series have been always dominating that segment, we have had more than 60 percent share in this segment and we are confident because the kind of features like IP68 we are offering no other devices has.

So these features we are highlighting and consumer trust us." He further stated, "in India, we are the most trusted brand two year in a row."