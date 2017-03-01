Samsung to bring RCS messaging support to its phones running Marshmallow or above

Messaging via SMS has been unaltered for a while now. In fact, if it weren’t for emoticons, the SMS services has not seen a single big upgrade in the recent times. That’s going to change very soon! Google had recently inked a deal with Telenor to bring RCS messaging services to Europe and Asia. And now, Samsung seems to have broadened its efforts to bring RCS messaging service to its phones running Marshmallow and above.

This news comes as a result of Samsung’s recent acquisition of NewNet Communication Technologies RCS solution. Samsung’s RCS services will include “RCS-enabled devices, native/downloadable device clients, cloud-based RCS application servers, an interconnectivity hub among operators and a third-party monetization platform.”

À la Google’s RCS messaging service, Samsung’s service will also include “group chats, video calls, and large file transfers.” Samsung’s press note also reveals that the service will offer support for “interconnectivity among other RCS-enabled operators” for the sake of ubiquity.

Additionally, the company claimed that it is collaborating with other network providers like Deutsche Telekom, KT, SK Telecom, T-Mobile and Vodafone to improve the availability of RCS services further.

Yunsang Park, SVP of the Product Service Innovation Strategy Group, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said “We are very excited to be expanding Samsung’s RCS messaging service. With this new offering, mobile customers will have a rich messaging experience built directly into their phones. Our new RCS solution, along with our supporting mobile network operator partners, will make it easier for hundreds of millions of users across the globe to access RCS messaging. We are grateful for our partners’ support and look forward to expanding our network in the future.”