Samsung to launch a new flagship smartphone in the second half of 2017

Most of the companies have disclosed their Q1 2017 earnings and as per the details provided the standings of the companies have been made evident in the smartphone market currently.

Some have done well and have managed to get ahead of their competitors. As such, Samsung has also reported a revenue of KRW 50.55 trillion, an increase of KRW 0.77 trillion YoY for the quarter. Further operating profit for the quarter was KRW 9.90 trillion, an increase of KRW 3.22 trillion YoY.

Well, it seems that the company has done okay despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Besides, this unfortunate incident has contributed to the decline in revenue from the mobile business for Samsung. And till recently the South Korean giant also didn't have a new flagship smartphone on the market as well.

However, looking ahead to the second quarter, the company is putting aside the past and being positive expects to achieve growth with improved earnings from the mobile business following the global rollout of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

But the more interesting thing is that along with the Q1 results the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that it will be launching another flagship smartphone in the second half of this year. Moreover, "Samsung will also look to sustain profitability in the mid- to low-end segment by launching new products and streamlining the lineup," the company said.

But coming back to the flagship, if you look at the company's history, Samsung has been recorded to launch a new Galaxy Note flagship in the second half of the year. This has been the typical strategy of the company for the past few years.

However, analysts are speculating whether Samsung might actually launch a smartphone in the same Galaxy Note lineup or a new handset series. As for us, from the reports that we have been seeing and hearing lately, it looks like Samsung could go ahead with the Note series. The fact that it has reiterated the launch of a second flagship, there are lots of possibilities.

In any case, it still remains a mystery as to what Samsung has in mind for the upcoming flagship.