Samsung unknowingly confirms the Galaxy S8 Active

We all know that Samsung is going to launch an Active variant of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. This variant is expected to sport a rugged look and it will provide better protection against unintentional drops.

Up until now, we didn't receive any official confirmation from Samsung. Now, the company has kind of confirmed the existence of the device as it has been listed on one of Samsung's official websites. As per the website called Samsung Knox, the Galaxy S8 Active carries the model number G892A. It is also shown running on Android Nougat OS. Apart from that, you can see the list of apps that will be supported by the smartphone.

Some of the apps are AT&T specific as the rugged Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be an AT&T exclusive.

The Galaxy S8 Active has already made multiple appearances through leaks. Going by an image that surfaced last month, the phone doesn't have curved edges like the Galaxy S8. This makes sense since usually, active variants have some differences in design to have the rugged nature. Additionally, the rugged version also comes without the infinity bezel-less display.

The Galaxy S8 Active is expected to withstand floor drops and falls. Moreover, the device is certified by IP68, which means it can be submerged in water as deep as nearly 5-feet for about half an hour.

Speaking of specifications, the handset will have the same features as the Samsung Galaxy S8. However, the rugged version is likely to pack a larger battery inside.