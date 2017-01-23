Samsung will not exhibit Galaxy S8 at MWC

Samsung the South Korean multinational conglomerate is expected to roll out a new device and many have speculated that it will be the Galaxy S8 this year. However, with Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show happening next month, many have been expecting the company to announce the smartphone.

Sadly, Samsung has stated that the company will not be unveiling its Galaxy S8 smartphone at the MWC this year. The company has suggested that the flagship model may be launched later in the year.

According to a report from Reuters, Samsung Mobile Chief Koh Dong-jin has confirmed that the phone would not be launched at the MWC event in Barcelona, unlike the previous Galaxy S smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Moto Z (2017) with Snapdragon 835 and Android 7.1.1 Nougat spotted

Also, no information has been disclosed as to when the company would launch the new handset officially. Samsung will be taking its time in releasing another device especially after the exploding-fiasco with the Galaxy Note 7.

While the earlier Galaxy S-series smartphones were first revealed at the MWC event and then sold after a month, this time it's a different story for Samsung altogether.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals