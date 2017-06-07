Samsung will start OLED display production for iPhone 8 this month

One thing that is confirmed about the upcoming iPhone is that it will be coming with an OLED display and that Samsung will be the main supplier of the panels.

And just as we say this, a new report from ET News notes that Samsung Display a division of Samsung Electronics will likely start the production of OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone this month. Further citing an unnamed source the publication reports that Apple has approved the prototype panels.

With the approval granted, Samsung is now planning to order parts and materials for the manufacturing of iPhone OLED displays. Apple has reportedly placed an order of 80 million screens.

The report further states that Samsung will at least be shipping 10 million screens every month. So if Apple decides to launch the iPhone in September as per the calculations approximately 30 million units of the next-generation iPhone should be ready for consumers.

However, it seems that the display won't be curved as Apple has reportedly described it as "low functionality". Apple will instead use a flexible OLED to cover the entire front body.

Meanwhile, as far as the speculations go, the 2017 iPhone with an OLED screen is tipped to be the iPhone 8. And if it does come with such display then it will be the first iPhone in history to feature such screen. Further, it'll be the only iPhone making the switch to OLED for this year's generation.

But this will be the first step that the company will be taking in bringing some change with its iPhones. Apple has plans to switch to OLED completely as soon as next year and all iPhones in 2018 could feature this display technology.

Whether it will a good or a bad change we are yet to find out and there is also the question about Apple fans liking this change or not.