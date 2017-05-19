Samsung Z4 sale starts today in India: Comes with free two back covers

Samsung launched its Tizen-powered smartphone, the Z4, in India this week and the device is going on sale from today May 19.

Samsung Z4 is priced at Rs. 5,790 and it will be available via offline retailers in the country. Consumers will be getting two back covers in the box which will be in Black and Gold colors. So, users of this phone will basically have an option to switch the back cover and get a new color variant.

SEE ALSO: Leaked Samsung Galaxy C10 image reveals rear dual cameras

However, as the sale has gone live, Samsung is hoping that this device will serve as a catalyst for many feature phone users to upgrade to a smartphone. Earlier, while speaking to the press Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India Electronics had stated, "Our affordable Tizen series has been instrumental in catalyzing the smartphone upgrade and with Z4, we will offer yet another compelling product to affordable segment consumers."

Samsung is highlighting the budget-friendly nature of the smartphone as its main selling point. Apart from that, Samsung Z4 does come with some essential features which have been designed to deliver simplified user experience.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature a dual-camera setup similar to iPhone 7 Plus

To recollect, Samsung Z4 comes with a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash support. At the back, here is a 5-megapixel camera with dual-LED flash support. As for the display, Samsung Z4 sports a 4.5-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass on top, which is a first for its Z-Series Tizen smartphones.

The handset is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. It comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 2050mAh battery. Additionally, Samsung Z4 includes connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, and Glonass. The device measures 132.9x69.2x10.3mm and weighs 143 grams.