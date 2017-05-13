Samsung Z4 with Tizen OS 3.0 launched: Coming soon to India

Samsung is expanding its Tizen ecosystem and has now introduced a new smartphone with the OS. Dubbed as Samsung Z4, this smartphone combines performance and essential features with a simplified user experience.

"We're dedicated to providing our customers with devices that offer smarter mobile interactions," said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "The Samsung Z4 brings a simplified mobile experience to first-time smartphone users and represents our ongoing commitment to expanding the Tizen ecosystem."

The Samsung Z4 comes with a range of features focused on helping users make the most out of the device and have a good user experience.

Refined Design For the first time on the Z Series, the Samsung Z4 features 2.5D curved glass for a comfortable one-handed grip so users can take selfies or multitask on-the-go. The smartphone comes with a 4.5-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display which provides a superior viewing experience against the all black bezel for a polished look and feel. "The Samsung Z4 is truly a perfect mix of modern design and function." says the company. Productivity and Convenience On interesting feature of this smartphone is that by using different combinations of physical buttons or swiping the screen, users can create shortcuts to launch convenient features including Quick Talk, Quick Torch, Quick Launch of the camera or Quick Switch without returning to the home screen. For example, Quick Talk will launch a set of shortcuts localized by region, such as Alarm, Call, or Music, simply through voice activated commands. The smartphone runs on the Tizen OS version 3.0. Additionally, with 4G LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi the Samsung Z4 offers faster network connectivity. Other options include, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802 11b/g/n 2.4GHz. Under the Hood The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The storage details have not yet been revealed. Samsung Z4 is backed by a 2050mAh battery. Further, the device comes with efficient battery management features for extended use, including Battery Notifications and Power Planner. "Battery Notifications allows users to set customized notifications so they can be alerted when the remaining battery power falls below a pre-set level. With Power Planner, users can pick from three different levels to manage their long-term battery use. Depending on the level, Power Planner will adjust the device's configurations to maximize battery life to last for the selected time frame," states the company. Optics The Samsung Z4 comes equipped with a 5-megapixel front camera with F2.2 lens, LED flash and a variety of camera modes. The handset also has a rear 5-megapixel camera with dual LED flash. Moreover, with Samsung Z4 users can easily snap photos and videos with palm, auto and voice control. For faster selfies, users can take a photo by showing their palm and saying "cheese" or by waiting for Auto Selfie, which uses facial recognition to take sharp and accurate pictures. Users can also record continuous videos with the Video Flip function, which allows for simple switching between the rear and front cameras to capture multiple views in one single video. Availibility Starting from May, the Samsung Z4 will be launched in select countries, starting in India and will be available in black, gold and silver colors depending on the market.