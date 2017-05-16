Samsung Z4 with Tizen OS 3.0 launched in India

Samsung expanded its Tizen ecosystem by launching a new smartphone in India yesterday. Dubbed as the Samsung Z4, it combines performance and essential features with a simplified user experience. Notably, the smartphone would make its debut sale in the Indian market.

"With more than 500 million feature phone users, India has immense potential for smartphone upgrade. Our affordable Tizen series has been instrumental in catalyzing the smartphone upgrade and with Z4, we will offer yet another compelling product to affordable segment consumers," said Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India Electronics, commenting on the launch.

Design and Display The Samsung Z4 is the first phone from the Z Series to sport a display with 2.5D curved glass on top. It provides a better one-handed grip so users can easily click selfies or multi-task on the go. The handset features a 4.5-inch WVGA display with the resolution of 480×800 pixels. Coming to the design aspect, the Z4 has a polished design with all black bezels surrounding the screen. "The Samsung Z4 is truly a perfect mix of modern design and function," claims the company. Optics Talking about cameras, The Samsung Z4 sports a 5-MP front-facing camera with F2.2 lens, LED flash and a variety of camera modes. Likewise, it also has a 5MP camera on its back, which is accompanied by dual LED flash. In addition to this, the Z4 users will be able to take photos and videos with palm, auto and voice control. What's more, users can take faster selfies by showing their palm and saying "cheese" or by waiting for Auto Selfie, which uses facial recognition to take sharp and accurate pictures. Users can also record continuous videos with the Video Flip function, which allows for simple switching between the rear and front cameras to capture multiple views in one single video. SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to come with 6.3-inch display, rear dual cameras Under the hood The Samsung Z4 is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor teamed with 1GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with 8GB of default storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card slot. The device is backed by a 2050mAh battery. Moreover, the device boasts some efficient battery management features for extended use, including Battery Notifications and Power Planner. Samsung's very own ‘Ultra Power Saving mode' also helps in keeping the phone operational even at minimal battery levels. Other significant features The device runs on the Tizen OS version 3.0. Additionally, with 4G LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi the Samsung Z4 offers faster network connectivity. Other connectivity options include, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802 11b/g/n 2.4GHz. It also packs some 'Make for India' features such as the S bike mode and My Money Transfer. Pricing and availability The Samsung Z4 carries a price tag of Rs. 5790 and it will be up for sale in various mobile stores across India onwards May 19. The customers will get a free Gold back cover as well as a Black back cover inbox. So the users will be able to enjoy both the colors on the same device.