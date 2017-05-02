SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive for iPhone, iPad Launched: How to use it?

American-based flash memory product maker Sandisk has launched iXpand mini flash drive in India Available exclusively on Flipkart.

This Mini Flash drive comes in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB memory capacities. With this stick, users can connect it directly to the iPhone or iPad using the lightning connectors and it offers transfer speed up to 70Mbps.

Furthermore, it comes app support -- iXpand Drive, through which users can take camera rolls and can watch videos directly from the drive as well. In order to make it more useful, the company has added cast content feature, where you cast directly to the television through Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV.

This device also comes with the encryption software that protects files, allowing people to share their content while helping keep sensitive files protected across devices.

This device works with iOS device including iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus,

iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Pro 9.7, iPad with Retina display, iPod 5th Generation and newer.

Step 1: Connect the lightning connector to your iOS device

Step 2: Install iXpand Drive app from app store.

Step 3: The home screen of the app contains all the basic things including copy, view, backup and restore.

Step 4: If you want to click photos, you can tap on the photos icon on the top left corner to click photos and videos. The photos and videos will be saved in the flash drive automatically.

Step 5: If you back up or restore files, click on the “Back Up and Restore” option from the home screen.

Step 6: You can back up your camera library to the iXpand Flash Drive by setting up an auto backup or manually back up. In case, if you want to restore the photos, you can tap on the restore options.