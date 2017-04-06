Sansui Horizon 1 4G smartphone launched at Rs. 3,999

2017 seems to be the year of smartphones. While we have already witnessed many smartphone launches from different manufacturers in the past few months, Sansui, a Japanese company popularly known for its audio and video equipment has now launched a new budget Android smartphone in the market.

Dubbed as Horizon 1, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 3,999, and the smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive. The Sansui Horizon 1 smartphone is available in Black and Gold color options in India. However, the key highlight of this budget smartphone is its low-price, 4G VoLTE support, and its 2000mAh battery.

As for specifications, the smartphone features a 4.5-inch (480x854 pixels) FWVGA display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor which is paired with 1GB of RAM and ARM Mali 400 MP2 GPU. The smartphone comes with 8GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 64GB via microSD card. Further, Horizon 1 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box.

Talking about the cameras, the Sansui Horizon 1 sports a 5-megapixel rear snapper with an S5K5E8 sensor, autofocus, and 30fps video recording support. However, the camera app does come with several features like face detection (Number of Faces), HDR, panorama, continuous shots (3/6/10), night mode, GIF camera and slow motion recording. The smartphone has a 3.2-megapixel front camera. The dual-SIM smartphone has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS as well. And finally, the smartphone is backed by a 2000mAh battery.

On the other hand, while the Indian Government has made it mandatory to have panic buttons in the newer smartphones, Sansui Horizon 1 does come with a panic button that will help users to send an immediate distress signal in case of any emergency.