Sansui Horizon 2 with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 4,999; sale debuts on May 15 via Flipkart

Last month, Sansui announced the launch of Horizon 1 in India. Now, the handset maker has come up with the second smartphone in the country. The device is dubbed Sansui Horizon 2 and is priced at Rs. 4,999.

The highlight of the Sansui smartphone is the MiraVision display that is claimed to offer a range of visual enhancements to improve the quality of videos and viewing photos without consuming a lot of the battery power. The smartphone features decent specifications and features for its entry-level price point.

Sansui Horizon 2 specs The Sansui smartphone supports 4G VoLTE and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display with the above-mentioned MeraVision technology that makes use of MediaTek's algorithms. The device is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded up to 64GB. The imaging department includes an 8MP main snapper with Night Vision recording and dual-tone LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with Face Beauty feature. The other goodies on board the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE and a 2450mAh battery. Other features and freebies The Sansui Horizon 2 comes with a panic button functionality to ensure the security of the users. The device also comes preloaded with a complete version of Gameloft game just like the Horizon 1. Price and availability The Sansui Horizon 2 is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. The sale will debut on May 15, Monday at a price of Rs. 4,999. The smartphone will be available in Silver Grey and Rose Gold color options.