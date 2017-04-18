Schematic diagram of alleged iPhone 8 gets leaked

As September draws closer, the rumors about the upcoming iPhone 8 keep pouring in. While we can't say which of them are true, these predictions are all we have until its launch this fall. Now, a schematic diagram has surfaced online, which is said to be the final design of the iPhone 8.

As per the drawing, the 10th anniversary model is going to sport a 5.8-inch OLED display, which will be covered by a 2.5D curved glass. The measurement of the smartphone is also revealed from the schematics. The iPhone 8 is expected to be 137.54mm in height and 67.54mm in width. If this piece of information turns out to be true, it will be almost same as the last year's iPhone in terms of measurement.

A previously leaked image suggested that the display of the iPhone 8 will be surrounded by really thin bezels and the touch ID fingerprint sensor will be placed below the Apple logo at the back of the device. If it is to be believed, it will be the first iPhone to bear a rear touch ID sensor.

The image further reveals that the upcoming Apple smartphone will have a vertical dual-camera setup, unlike the iPhone 7 model.

In any case, the iPhone 8 is most likely be really stylish in terms of design. On the other hand, specifications and features will not be much different than the last year's iPhone.

However, as countless leaks get emerge online almost every other day, all of these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt.

