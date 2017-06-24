Screenshot tips for iOS 11

iOS 11 is in the Beta phase and although Apple has already shared a bunch of features at WWDC the latest operating system for Apple's iPhones and iPads boasts there are several tricks still up its sleeves.



iOS 11 has improved functions for its screenshot feature. It has a bunch of improved functionalities that makes using and sharing screenshots quick and easy.



Screenshot preview appears on screen:

In iOS 11 when a user takes a screen shot a small preview appears on the left hand corner of the screen. If the preview is left untouched it dismisses automatically and the screenshots are saved in the picture gallery.



Screenshot stacks:

If you take multiple screenshots, the preview appears in a stack format. Also you can dismiss the stack or a single screenshot preview by simply left swiping it.

Drag and drop:

Users can drag and drop the screenshots by simply holding on to the preview and dropping it in the required app. The screenshots can also be dragged and placed over an app icon and the app opens up with the screenshot dropped in it. However this feature is only available on iPad.



Long press to share screenshot:

Long press on screenshot preview and a tray appears with several options to share it.



Markup:

Single tap on the screenshot preview opens it in markup mode. You can use markup options to mark the screenshot and you can either share it, save it or delete it.

Keyboard shortcuts:

This one too is meant only for iPad users. If you have a keyboard attached to your iPad there is a shortcut to taking pictures. Command+shift+3 takes a screenshot instantly. Command+shift+4 takes a screenshot and opens it in markup mode instantly.

If simple screenshots have turned so intuitive on iOS 11 one can only imagine what other hidden features does the OS holds.

Here is a link to a video from 9to5 Mac that illustrates all the above mentioed features.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlmifP9b45M