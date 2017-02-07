Second Beta versions of Apple iOS 10.3, tvOS 10.2, and watchOS 3.2 are out for developers

Apple had released the second beta versions of iOS 10.3, tvOS10.2, and watchOS 3.2 to developers for testing. These new beta SDK's (Software Development Kits) have been made available for the testers and developers through their Apple Developer accounts.

This update comes just a couple of weeks after seeding the first version iOS 10.3 beta. However, it is still not clear if the beta 2 brings any major changes apart from several bug fixes. Speaking of which, the iOS 10.3 beta 2 will address some of the iCloud backup and analytics issues faced with beta 1 thereby improving the support on managed and shared devices. That said, some of the problems encountered in the first beta still remain unresolved after the beta 2 release.

As of now, there are no details on the changes implemented in the tvOS 10.2 Beta 2. However, Apple claims that the Beta 2 will prove to be a major update offering accelerated scrolling support for TVMLKit and UIKit apps.

As for the watchOS 3.2, the beta 2 update has been released to developers only. Since there is no way to downgrade the OS to previous versions on an Apple Watch, the update will be pushed to regular users once all the necessary testing has been done. The watchOS 3.2 also comes with a "Theatre Mode" which allows the user to mute the Apple Watch and disable features like raise to wake thereby preventing the screen from illuminating with arm movement.

As of now, not much is known about the updates and features of the beta 2 of the OS's. But, we will keep you updated as soon as we get some information regarding the same.