Sharing Wi-Fi password just got easier with iOS 11

Sharing wi-fi passwords are often tedious. More so because they are too long to type and mistyping the password is a common error.

While, passwords are sometimes a struggle, it looks like Apple is finally addressing the problems of users. As such, the company has already announced its new OS version iOS 11. The interesting thing is that iOS 11 sports a feature that will allow users to easily share Wi-Fi passwords.

Reports suggest that Apple will incorporate a feature in iOS 11 which will allow iPhone users to exchange password simply by approving a nearby phone and sending them the password. There would be no need type in the password or to copy and paste it. This feature will allow the device trying to connect to the network fill in the password automatically upon receiving the password from the already connected device. This feature will work only for iOS devices moreover both iOS devices need to be close to one another and should be unlocked.

This feature will also be made available in Macs running macOS High Sierra as well as the new Mac operating system Apple will releasing for free later this year.

However, iOS 11 will most likely come with many other useful features and it has already been demonstrated at Apple WWDC 2017. Some of the features of iOS 11 that were introduced for iPhone and iPad users are a smarter Siri, new camera modes and augmented reality support.

It is obvious that Apple will introduce several other features in the new update but it would be really interesting to look out for hidden features in the update which gives an overview of what's in the future. iOS 11 is expected to be rolled out this fall.

