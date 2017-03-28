Sharp Aquos phone with bezel-less display looks gorgeous

After the Mi Mix flagship was launched featuring a near bezel-less display, Xiaomi said it can only be produced in a limited quantity. Hence, it was labeled as a concept device. However, other companies are attempting similar ventures as they don't think mass producing a bezel-less smartphone would be a challenge.

A set of images of a Sharp smartphone got leaked recently revealing that the company is trying to make its own bezel-less smartphone. The picture shows a bezel-less phone with an innovative display style. You should not get too excited about this, since the smartphone may not be made available outside Japan. Notably, Sharp had previously launched a bezel-less smartphone.

The Sharp Aquos Crystal was introduced in 2014 and it has reportedly inspired the Xiaomi Mi Mix's design.

The leaked images of Shark's new bezel-less smartphone reveals that it ships with a high screen-to-body ratio. There is also a physical home button usually tilted to the right edge of the screen, which is likely to function as a fingerprint scanner.

The name is written under the display clearly shows it as a Sharp Aquos model. From the looks of it, there is a selfie camera placed at the side of the fingerprint scanner and also a notification strip around the display.

On the rear, the device sports a single round camera with circular LED flash around it. A laser autofocus is also located beside the camera.

We don't yet know whether this is just a concept render or an actual smartphone. As for now, we can only wish that the Sharp's smartphone would be sold outside Japan as well.

