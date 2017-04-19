Sharp Aquos R launched with Snapdragon 835 and AI Assistant

Japanese smartphone manufacturer, Sharp has unveiled its new flagship phone, which is dubbed as the Aquos R.

While the smartphone may not be highly appealing in terms of design, it does have some powerful specifications and features. Also, with the launch of Aquos R, the company has joined the AI train. The Sharp smartphone boasts of a smart charging dock. Anyway, let's find out about all the details of the new Sharp Aquos phone, which will surely impress you.

Design front Well, truth to be told, the Sharp Aquos R fails to impress much design-wise. The phone ships with a 5.3-inch 2K HDR IGZO display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a curved metal frame along with glass on the back and front. Both the power and volume buttons are coated with a reflective paint, which can be either metal or plastic. In addition to this, the Aquos R features a fingerprint scanner embedded under the home button. As seen from the image above, the smartphone will be available in two color variants: Black and Silver. The device also boasts of a waterproof and dustproof build, which could come really handy in certain situations. Under its hood The Sharp Aquos R is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor bundled with 4GB of RAM. As far as the storage space is concerned, the device comes with a default storage of 64GB. However, it is not clear if the storage space can be further expanded with a microSD card slot or not. The smartphone runs the Android 7.1 Nougat and packs a 3160mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Camera department The Aquos R flaunts a 22.6MP rear camera with high-speed autofocus and LED flash as well as a 16.3MP camera with a wide-angle lens at the front. AI assistant and smart charging dock The best thing about the Sharp Aquos R is the AI assistant called Emopa, which is developed by the company itself. Apart from setting alarms and providing news and weather updates, Emopa can also study the usage of the owner. The smartphone also features a smart charging dock called Robokuru that works with Emopa. When a call comes in, the dock rotates and searches for the owner's face using the front camera.