High-end Sharp smartphone spotted on GFXBench; unusual display expected

The recent happenings in the smartphone space has made it clear that Sharp is working on a high-end smartphone. We have already seen the device visiting the Geekbench database. Now, the smartphone seems to have visited the GFXBench database.

Going by a report on MyDrivers citing the benchmark database, Sharp's high-end smartphone that will mark the company's comeback into the premium market segment is dubbed Sharp FS8016.

The smartphone is believed to adorn a 5.5-inch display that seems to pack an off display resolution of 2040x1080 pixels. The screen appears to have an unusual aspect ratio of 1.9:1, tipping that the smartphone could be tall and slim.

The benchmark listing also shows that the Sharp FS8016 smartphone equips an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 2.2GHz. This processor could be Snapdragon 660 and it is listed to be paired with 4GB RAM, Adreno 512 graphics unit and 64GB of default memory capacity.

The imaging aspects of the Sharp device in question are likely to be a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera. On the software front, the high-end Sharp smartphone is listed to boot on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Sharp's comeback into the high-end market segment is a welcome move but we need to wait for a considerable time to find out how exactly the new Sharp smartphone will look and what features it might bundle along with it.

One thing that we are sure about is that this smartphone's display will be a major highlight as the Xiaomi Mi Mix, LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+.