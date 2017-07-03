Sharp X1 Android One smartphone launched: Battery lasts for about 4 days on a single charge

Sharp, a premier consumer electronics company has launched its second Android One smartphone in the market. However, with this launch, it seems that Google's Android One is not going away anytime soon. It has landed in Japan.

Dubbed as Sharp X1 Android One, the smartphone is priced at JPY 70,524 (approximately Rs. 40,500) for the unlocked version. And currently, the smartphone is available for purchase via Japanese carrier Y! Mobile.

While the price sounds a bit high, the all-new Sharp X1 is the costliest Android One smartphone and offers some decent specifications. While the X1 has clearly been placed in the premium segment, the company could have offered better or top-of-the-line specs.

The good thing though, Google has assured that the Sharp X1 Android One phone will come with 18 months of guaranteed Android updates from the company. So this smartphone will most probably be updated with any new updates that Google releases this year or the next.

In any case, let's look at some of the features and specifications of the smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display, Processors, RAM and Storage The Sharp X1 comes with a 5.3-inch full-HD IGZO LCD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC which is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Camera, Battery and Software On the camera front, the device features a 16.4-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. At the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone's USP seems to its battery as the company is touting it to offer backup for up to four days with just single charge. The smartphone houses a 3900mAh battery and the company claims that the phone can fully charge in about three hours. Sharp X1 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Other Features The X1 is dust and water resistant and ships with a USB Type-C port. There's a fingerprint scanner at the front. The Sharp X1 has been launched in Mint Green, Dark Purple, and White colors.