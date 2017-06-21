Silver variant of Xiaomi Mi 6 surfaces online for auction

The Xiaomi Mi 6 was unveiled in four colors: Black, White, Blue and Silver. Of which, the ceramic variant comes only in the Black color option. Arguably, the Silver color variant is the most impressive one and is one of its kind in the smartphone arena.

However, it was said during the launch that the Mi 6 Silver Edition would be delayed due to some production issues. According to the Xiaomi officials, the Mi 6's Silver edition is subjected to limited production as it involves extremely tough electroplating process. However, we recently saw the auction listing of the Silver variant, with a starting price of ¥3999 ($585).

And as claimed by the source, the price has now gone up to ¥16,999 ($2490.22). Sounds quite unbelievable, doesn't it? It may come as a good news for the Xiaomi fans but Zang Zhiyuan, Marketing Director of Xiaomi has said suggested otherwise in a Weibo post. According to him, the Silver variant still has a long way to go before it becomes available for purchase.

Hearing this, many Mi customers have said that this pre-release version was nothing but a marketing strategy from the company's side to create more buzz. Xiaomi is also accused of cutting down costs by releasing less number of variants.

However, Zang Zhiyuan ha responded to the allegations by saying the Mi 6 Silver Edition is very difficult to produce because of the 'complex process'. He further says that the Silver variant is still not suitable for customer use and the company has the power to take legal action against both the seller and the buyer. It is because the Mi 6 Silver Edition is still an asset of Xiaomi.