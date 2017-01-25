Six ex-Huawei employees arrested for leaking company secrets: Report

Huawei, the third-largest smartphone maker in the world is in the headlines for the launch of the Honor 6X smartphone in India starting from Rs. 12,999. But that's not all. The company is also in the headlines for something bad.

Six former Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. engineers and designers have been arrested by the Chinese cops for allegedly revealing the commercial secrets to the competitors. As per the reports, the news portal sina.com has reported that going by an internal letter that was issued by Huawei's consumer unit that comprises of its smartphone business, six chief smartphone designers and engineers have been arrested.

As per the report, the six former employees were suspected of leaking the company's commercial secrets to the rivals Coolpad and LeEco after some of them joined the two companies leaving Huawei. Though Huawei has confirmed the arrest of six of the former employees, the LeEco has denied the report.

In 2016, Huawei had shipped 139 million units of smartphones and there has been a year-on-year growth of 29 percent, going by an IDC (International Data Corp) report. Huawei's growth has made rivals lure the company's talent with attractive packages. Last year, a few ex-Huawei senior executives left the company to join the rivals CoolPad and LeEco. After all, the budding companies have no other choice than to poach the experienced talent in the established companies, claims Xiang Ligang, the CEO of telecoms industry website cctime.com and a smartphone expert as well.