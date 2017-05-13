Smartron aims to garner Rs. 600 crore revenue this financial year : Reports

On the back of new product line up, homegrown technology and IoT company, Smartron is aiming to garner Rs. 600 crore revenue in this financial year (2017- 2018).

"We expect revenues to the tune of Rs 600 to Rs 650 crore this year," report quoted Smartron founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy.

He said that the company is planning to launch 8 to 10 devices in many months."

Meanwhile the company is planning to raise up to Rs 250 crore from investors in the US and the Middle East as Smartron plans to expand its products range, including smartphones and an electric scooter.

The company has previously raised about Rs 150 crore from investors in the US and the Middle East.

To recall the Sachin Tendulkar backed smartphone company has recently launched new smartphone its third product in India at Rs 12,999 onwards. for the 32 GB and the 64 GB variant comes at Rs 13,999 and it is already available on Flipkart. The company is also offering a free back cover, one year of t.care warranty and an additional Rs 1,500 off on exchange of an older phone with srt.phone.

Also, Smartron is offering free Sachin Tendulkar back covers worth Rs. 599.

Smartron srt.phone is powered by a 3000mAh battery which support for Quick Charge 2.0 technology. The back cover is removable so the battery can also be removable.