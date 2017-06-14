Smartron and Eros Now join hands to provide free content to users

Smartron announced its partnership with Eros Now on June 13, 2017. The brand aims to provide entertaining content to its customers. Smartron users will benefit from the partnership as they will receive two months of free access to Eros Now's movie collection. Users can access the content via tcloud since the content is integrated into Smartron's tronX platform.

Smartron has taken the step to proffer consumers exclusively in the Indian market in the wake of increasing active smartphone users in India. According to a report by Counterpoint's Research smartphone user base in India has reached an enormous 300 million in 2016 with an annual increase of 18 percent. India stands as the second largest smartphone market in terms of unique active smartphone users. Another report from Cisco India reveals that video content will account for approximately 50% of data consumption in India by 2018 reaching 72% by 2020. Keeping the aforementioned facts into account both the company's seem to have taken a right step at an opportune moment.

"Improvement in mobile devices technology and internet connectivity, has provided the viewers with the option of accessing digital media content on the go. Consumption of Video content has shown a steep rise in India over the years and our partnership with Eros Now will prove beneficial in bringing together highly intelligent, customized and seamless entertainment experience through our tronXTM platform on all our smart devices. This is just the beginning of ushering in the era of simplifying the IoT experiences for our consumers," said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron.

Smartron is trying to dig out a substantial chunk from Indian smartphone market by offering several add ons to consumers.