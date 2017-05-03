Smartron to launch Sachin Tendulkar-branded srt.phone in India today

Just yesterday we have seen few specs of srt.phone revealed by an e-commerce site, Flipkart. Today, the same Sachin Tendulkar-branded handset is all set to launch in India.

This Flipkart exclusive smartphone is set to launch at an event in New Delhi at 1:30 am IST. Interesting thing is, the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar will be coming there to unveil this new srt.phone. This is the first one from Smartron to be called as the signature smartphone centered around the cricket legend. They have also released few teasers in twitter ahead its launch.

This srt.phone is the second smartphone that is being manufactured by the company. Earlier they have unveiled t.phone for Rs. 22,999 in May 2016. Other than these two phones, they have also launched a Smartron t.book which is a laptop-tablet hybrid device for Rs. 39,999.

Since the devices were placed at a high price tag, the startup could not make a big hit in the market. But by launching its second smartphone with Sachin Tendulkar as a brand ambassador, there is no doubt in gaining the attention of cricket lovers in India.

According to the spec revealed by Flipkart yesterday, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset with Adreno 510 GPU and coupled with 4GB of RAM. With 64GB of internal storage, it will have an option for an unlimited tCloud storage.

The device will have a Full HD display of 5.5-inch and runs on latest Android Nougat out-of-the-box. It promises to have the chipset which is 30 percent faster than Snapdragon 625. The Smartron even claimed that they will offer monthly security updates while Flipkart comes with some exciting launch offers.

Let us wait for some more time to know about its complete specifications and price details.