Smartron srt.phone launched at Rs. 12,999 onwards; exclusive to Flipkart

Smartron, the domestic handset manufacturer has announced the launch of the Sachin Tendulkar-branded smartphone today, as teased. The srt.phone is the first ever signature smartphone that is endorsed by the cricketer. We can expect to see more such devices to be launched in the series in the near future.

The Smartron srt.phone is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 64GB variant. The smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart and the company is offering an addition discount of Rs. 1,500 on exchanging your old smartphone. Also, Smartron is offering free Sachin Tendulkar back covers worth Rs. 599. There is no cost EMI offer too on the srt.phone and free one-year of t.care extended warranty worth Rs. 1,499.

FHD display The Smartron srt.phone's display is quite similar to that of its predecessor. We say this as the smartphone boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1920×1080 pixel display. Two storage variants The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 652 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and Adreno 510 graphics unit. The device has been launched in two variants - 32GB and 64GB storage options. There is unlimited storage space with the tronx platform. Android Nougat The device is fueled by Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box that is promised to give a 30% faster performance to the smartphone. It is assured by the company that the OS will be optimiszed to give a native stock Android-like experience with quick security patches. Camera Smartron srt.phone bestows a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash as we saw last year and tbere is a 5MP selfie camera at the front with wide-angle lens. Connectivity and ports The smartphone supports connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and NFC. The dual SIM smartphone also features a USB Type-C port for charging. Removable battery Smartron srt.phone is powered by a 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 2.0 technology. The back cover is removable so the battery can also be removable.