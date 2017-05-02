Smartron srt.phone specs revealed by Flipkart ahead of its official launch

The Indian startup company, Smartron entered the market last year by launching Smartron t.phone. Since they did not receive good reviews from the buyers, the company is now hoping for some success by launching another upcoming srt.phone.

Since it's backed by the Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the investors in this enterprise, the company could gain the attention of many cricket lovers. We don't have to wait longer to grab this new handset because the company is all set to launch this device tomorrow. Now, the interesting part is, the key specifications of the phone is revealed by Flipkart ahead of its launch.

The Smartron srt.phone has already been listed online on Flipkart, where the phone is said to be sold exclusively. It mentioned that this phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset with Adreno 510 GPU and coupled with 4GB of RAM.

With 64GB of internal storage, the phone also comes with an unlimited tCloud storage option. The display of the device is said to be of 5.5-inch Full HD like its predecessor. It runs on latest Android Nougat out-of-the-box and promises to have the chipset which is 30 percent faster than Snapdragon 625.

The company even claims that they will offer monthly security updates whereas Flipkart promises to come with some exciting launch offers. Other details and price information are not known yet, but all are expecting it to bear a lesser price tag this time.

Since the t.phone which was launched last year was priced at Rs. 22,999, this became the sole reason for their failure. So, we are expecting this upcoming to be priced somewhere around Rs. 10,000 or below that. This may help this startup company to boost their revenue.