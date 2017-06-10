Smartron T5525 with 6GB RAM and SD653 SoC spotted on GFXBench

The Indian smartphone maker Smartron that is headquartered in Hyderabad seems to be geared up to unveil yet another device. The cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is an investor of the company and the brand ambassador of the brand too.

After the successful launch of the Smartron srt.phone in the last month, it looks like the company is prepping another smartphone. The alleged Smartron device has been spotted on the benchmark database GFXBench with the model number T5525. The listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the device in question.

Key specs of upcoming Smartron smartphone

The Smartron phone that is in the making is listed to arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, it looks like the smartphone will make use of a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 653 SoC paired with Adreno 510 graphics unit. The smartphone is said to use 6GB of RAM for efficient multitasking but the storage space is yet to be known. The other aspects as tipped by the benchmark listing include Android 7.1.1 Nougat and NFC support.

Imaging department seems to be strong

When it comes to the Smartron device that has been spotted on GFXBench, it looks like the smartphone will arrive with a 12MP main snapper with up to 4160×3120 image resolution. The rear camera is likely to support 4K Ultra HD video recording too. Up front, the device is said to make use of a 5MP selfie camera with a maximum image resolution of 2592×1944 pixels.

Apart from these details, there is no clarity on more specifications, features, pricing and the alleged release date of this Smartron smartphone.