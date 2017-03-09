Snapdeal to sell Zenfone 3s Max smartphones for Asus: Dispenses offers as well

Snapdeal has partnered with Asus with the launch of Asus Zenfone 3s Max smartphones on its platform. The e-commerce platform is offering 0% interest EMI and Exchange offer on this device as well as other Asus devices.

Keeping its promise of delivering authentic products all phone purchases will be only through brand authorized sellers. The phones are available with Exciting Exchange Offers including Zero Interest EMI schemes and an attractive flat Rs. 750 off on HDFC credit cards every Friday.

Zenfone 3s Max: Specification

Talking about the smartphone, the Zenfone 3s Max comes with a 5.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels. The Asus ZenFone 3S Max is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM.

The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Asus ZenFone 3S Max packs a 13megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Asus ZenFone 3S Max runs Android 7.0 and is powered by a 5000mAh non removable battery.

The Asus ZenFone 3S Max is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Micro-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

Commenting on the partnership, Vishal Chadha, Vice President - Market Development, Snapdeal said, "We are proud to see the growth of our partnership with Asus, extending the brand's reach to over 6000 towns and cities, through our marketplace. As part of our commitment to the vision of Digital India, we are keen to bring our consumers access to compelling technology products at great value. With we are confident that this newest addition to our smartphone assortment will be well received by our customers. Furthermore, the exciting offers that we present with this launch are going to be a significant factor in making Snapdeal a preferred choice for the customers to buy this impressive product from."