Snapdragon 660 launch slated for May 9: Official invites out

We have been hearing for some time now that Qualcomm is working on the Snapdragon 660, SD 630 and SD 635 chipsets for mid-range devices.Currently, the premium smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ, Xiaomi Mi 6 come equipped with Snapdragon 835 processor inside.

Even the upcoming HTC U11 is rumored to pack the latest chipset from Qualcomm. Well, not the latest anymore, since the company has started sending out official invites for the launch of the Snapdragon 660 processor in China. The launch event is scheduled for May 9. If you remember, back in March, the chipset was spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark and it scored a total of 105576 points.

The Snapdragon 660 is meant for smartphone manufacturers who cannot afford to bring the Snapdragon 835 on their phones.

This means that this chipset will not have the same level of performance as the later one. For instance, the Snapdragon 660 will be built on a 14nm process instead of 10nm.

Rumors have it, the Snapdragon 660 have been manufactured using Samsung's 14nm LPP process. The chipset will reportedly have an octa-core arrangement, possibly a combination of the Cortex-A73 and A53 cores.

People are also presuming that the processor will come enabled with Adreno 512 GPU. According to the AnTuTU listing, it will support dual-channel LPDDR4X-1866 memory, UFS 2.1 storage, up to 24MP camera, LTE Cat. 10 and three carrier aggregation.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the OPPO R11 and the Vivo X9s Plus are said to be in line to feature the Snapdragon 660.

