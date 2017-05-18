Snapdragon 660 spotted on GeekBench Database; More powerful than SD 653

Just a week back, we have seen the official launch of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 and 630 processors. Known for its high-end specs at a mid-range price, the chipsets have gained the attention of everyone globally.

The Snapdragon 660 is said to be the more powerful chip with improved performance compared to SD 653. That is, the company claimed that this new chipset provides better performance by 20 percent whereas its GPU provides better graphics feature by 30 percent. To speak about its specs, it is a 14nm chipset which has eight different cores of Kryo 260 where four cores work at 2.2 GHz and the remaining four cores at 1.8 GHz.

They also come with an Adreno 512 GPU and built-in X12 LTE baseband. This chipset has appeared on benchmarking site, Geekbench revealing some specs ahead of its launch. This Geekbench database showcased the performance of Snapdragon 660 by undergoing single and multi-core tests.

As per this database, this chipset scored 1599 points where it was made to run at a frequency of 1.84GHz. On the other hand, in the multi-core test, the chip managed to secure 5639 points when tested on the same frequency level.

This test results were somewhat similar to the results of Snapdragon 821 chip. By comparing this score with the smartphones like Xiaomi Mi 5S and Mi 5S Plus having Snapdragon 821 chip on it, you will get to know the level of closeness.

Both the single and multi-core tests had scores closer to the earlier chipset, Snapdragon 821. So, there is no doubt in devices featuring the new chip gaining some popularity among smartphone users.

