Snapdragon 845 leak: Comes with new cores

The next-gen Snapdragon 835 is the Qualcomm's best processor, which is specially made for high-end devices. Naturally, not many manufacturers afford this chipset and there are only a few phones with SD 835 in the market.

Now, a new leak has suggested that Qualcomm has already started working on a successor. Termed as the Snapdragon 845, this processor will offer even better user experience. While it will be built on the same 10nm node design just like the Snapdragon 835, it will be featuring some brand new cores. Well, at least this is what the leak claims. Read on to find out about it in details.

Cortex-A75 Cores Many of you might know that the Snapdragon 835 uses eight Kryo 280 cores. However, its successor will have ARM's new Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 cores in a BIG. Little configuration. So how powerful are these new cores? Well, going by the info, the A75 core will provide an improvement in performance greater than 20% over the Cortex-A73 and about 40% over the Cortex-A72. When it comes to power consumption, the A75 will have the same performance as the A73. The new core A75 has been proved to be better than the A73 on various benchmark sites. The A75 will have a maximum clock speed of 3GHz, a 200MHz increase over the A73's 2.8GHz. This is why the single and multi-thread performance will be improved. Cortex A55 Cores Talking about the power efficiency cores, the Cortex-A55 will be twice as better than the A53 in terms of performance. We will also get to see improvements up to 15% in power efficiency.

Notably, the A55 can be packed up in a cluster of 8 cores. As we all know, previously a single cluster could hold only up to 4 cores. Overall improvements The Snapdragon 845 is likely to offer up to 30% improvement in single-core threading and 70% increase in multi-core threading. This chipset is expected to be launched in Q4, 2017. However, it won't make its way into devices until next year.

