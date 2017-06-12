Snapdragon 845 SoC could feature X20 modem chip capable of 1.2Gbps downlink speed

Earlier this year, at the CES 2017 in January, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 835 SoC aimed at the high-end devices. Only a few devices like Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ and Xiaomi Mi 6 come equipped with the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

While Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 660 recently, it is only for mid-range devices. If you remember, last month, we came across a report saying that the Snapdragon 845 chipset will be the company's next high-end SoC. So we may see the processor in the flagships of 2018. In fact, rumors have it, LG has already stared working with Qualcomm to ensure the presence of Snapdragon 845 on the LG G7.

Now, we have got some new information regarding to Snapdragon 845 SoC that has come from LinkedIn via PhoneArena. According to the post by a Qualcomm Senior Staff Engineer, the company is planning to include the zippy X20 modem with the Snapdragon 845 chipset. It will have support for LTE Cat. 18, which means that the modem can run at the download speed up to 1.2 Gbps.

As some of you may know, it is built on the 10nm FinFET. Owing to the use of 2×20MHz carrier aggregation (which widens the network pipeline allowing more traffic to flow freely), the maximum upload speed will be up to 150Mbps.

As per Qualcomm, the X20 has been made especially for 5G and expects that the modem will help advance the use of 5G technology. Some of the manufacturers have already got samples of the X20 modem in the beginning of 2017, so we can expect the chipset in flagship devices by next year.