Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC trial production begins

Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon 835 SoC with Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. And while only a short period of time has passed since the launch, the US-based multi-national semiconductor company is reportedly working on the next generation of flagship chip the Snapdragon 845.

Further, going by the earlier reports, it seems that Qualcomm along with Samsung is collaborating to develop the new chipset. It could also be possible that another company TSMC could start manufacturing the chipset. Some speculations also suggest that this new chipset will be designed for the next Samsung flagship the Galaxy S9 model.

SEE ALSO: Snapdragon 660 launch slated for May 9: Official invites out

Considering Samsung's history of launching new devices it should hit the market next year.

In any case, while we are still analyzing and trying to figure out what is the exact thing, new rumors have just popped up online. The rumors suggest that the specific SoC will be built on the next-gen 7nm process which will be developed by TSMC. Further various reports state that the Taiwanese company has already begun trial production of the first test chipsets. However, full production is expected to commence next year.

Additionally, Gizchina reports that TSMC's new 7nm process will help offer increased performance by 25-35 percent over the 10nm process, further allowing for almost 95 percent of all 10nm chips to fit in a 7nm chipset. And more importantly, this could result in much thinner smartphones, larger batteries and even better performance in the newer smartphones when fitted with the Snapdragon 845 chip.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S9 may come equipped with Snapdragon 845 chipset

In any case, Qualcomm will continue to focus on developing more efficient, enhanced and more powerful chipsets in the coming days.