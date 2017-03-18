Snapdragon chips are now platforms, not processors : Qualcomm

Qualcomm says that its Snapdragon processors are not just processors but does lots of other stuff as well. So, the company is introducing a new naming structure that actually represents the work it does.

Regarding this confusion between the terms used to represent processors, the chip producer Qualcomm Technologies says, "For decades, the semiconductor industry has used the term 'processor' to mean the component that powers the most advanced devices. It's a word that Qualcomm Technologies has embraced over the years with our Snapdragon brand, or as we say-our Qualcomm Snapdragon processor."

Also Read: Qualcomm to develop three new mid range processors; Snapdragon 660, 630 and 635 SoCs

"In truth, Snapdragon is more than a single component, a piece of silicon, or what many would misinterpret as the CPU; it's an anthology of technology, comprising hardware, software, and services that are not fully captured in a word like 'processor'. That is why Qualcomm Technologies is refining our terminology by referring to Snapdragon as a 'platform' instead of a processor".

But the thing to be noted is, only Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon chips will be called as platforms, while lower-specification chipsets used in very low-end phones such as the Snapdragon 200 series will have the name "Qualcomm Mobile" instead of Snapdragon.

Going ahead, the company says, "The shift isn't seismic, but we believe it is a step in the right direction and that it will help us better demonstrate the overall value of a chip, beyond 'speeds and feeds'.

This renaming might help the company while selling their products to the OEMs who actually buy both the hardware and software from them, but it does not change the features offered alongside Snapdragon chips.