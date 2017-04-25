Sony announces Xperia XZ Premium in Bronze Pink Color

Sony announced the Xperia XZ Premium few months back at MWC and made everyone to wait eagerly for its launch.

During the announcement, it unveiled the XZ Premium in two color variants- Deepsea Black and Luminous Chrome. Now the company launched a new color variant of XZ Premium with same specification and design. So, Bronze Pink will be the third color announced by Sony for its premium phone. We have to wait until the end of June to grab this Pink phone.

Also Read: Sony Xperia XA1 with 23-megapixel camera launched at Rs 19,990

This is not the first time the company is releasing a pink colored smartphone. But announcing this color for the high-end phone has surprised everyone. As the previously launched color variant of Sony Xperia XZ Premium, this phone is also said to carry the same specifications as them.

It is powered by Snapdragon 835 processor and coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This premium phone has a 5.5-inch 4K display, and IP68 dust/water resistance. It provides Glass Loop Surface or Gorilla Glass 5 layer which is wrapped around the phone for the protection.

Also Read: Sony launched super thin digital paper tablet DPT-RP1 for just $700

The Triluminos display on the XZ Premium is 40% brighter than the Xperia Z5 Premium's panel. It features to have a 19MP rear camera and can record slow-motion videos at 960fps (at 720p only).

Its optics stands out especially for the usage of Sony Motion Eye camera. With fingerprint scanner embedded under the power button, it houses a 3,230mAh battery with Quick Charge support in it.

The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and includes connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Gigabit-Class LTE which allows download speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Source