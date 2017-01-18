Sony G3221 with Android 7.0 Nougat and 23MP camera spotted on AnTuTu

Sony G3221 will be the company’s first smartphone to come with Android 7.0 Nougat.

As we get closer to MWC 2017 more and more news surrounding the launch of a new smartphone from different manufacturers emerge online. And today is no different.

Sony, the Japanese conglomerate is expected to showcase a couple of smartphones at the MWC 2017 event. Today, we have the details of Sony G3221, the company's upcoming flagship phone as it was spotted on AnTuTu - a benchmark application.

The Sony G3221, from the leaked specs, will feature a MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20 chipset alongside the Mali-T880 GPU. It is expected to flaunt a Full HD display (size is unknown), 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space.

However, these should not the be the features that should excite you as the smartphone is tipped to come with a 23MP primary camera and a 16MP front-facing camera.

On the software side of things, the smartphone is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. As mentioned earlier, the Sony G3221 will be launched at the MWC along with a few other smartphones from the company.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 17:00 [IST]
