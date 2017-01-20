Sony halts the Android Nougat update for Xperia Z5 series

It was just two days we reported that Sony started rolling out the official Android Nougat update for the Sony Xperia Z5, Z5 Premium, two years old Xperia Z3+, and Xperia Z4 Tablet. But, the company has now stopped the update due to an undisclosed reason.

There might be some critical bug in the upgrade, and that's the major reason why Sony took this step to stop the update. Currently, there's no info on when the company will start rolling the update again, but we are expecting it to be not so much time as several users are eagerly waiting for the update to reach their device.

Also Read: Lenovo P2 Review: The long lasting warrior

Also, several users reported that they received the notification of the update, but when connected to a proper Wi-Fi source, the update disappeared. Sony also released the update for the two years old controversial device, Xperia Z3+, which was appreciated by masses.

To recall, recently several brands such as the Asus, HTC halted their Android Nougat update roll out citing some critical bugs. It's interesting to see how Sony responds to this issue.

SOURCE