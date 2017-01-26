Sony may out 5 new Xperia devices at MWC 2017 including a 4K, Snapdragon 835 SoC handset

Sony had recently confirmed that it would be present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Now, a new leak suggests that the company could unveil 5 smartphones at the event including a handset with 4K display and Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Earlier, it was rumored that at least 2 devices will be showcased at the event. However, according to the latest rumor, there could be more than 2 devices, perhaps 5 handsets.

Among the bunch, the Sony 'Yoshino’ seems to be the flagship model rumored to feature a 5.5-inch 4K display along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon835 chipset. It is also expected to pack up to 6GB of RAM. The imaging department will be taken care of by a Sony IMX400 sensor.

On the other hand, Sony BlancBright, another rumored phone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display. It is expected to either pack a Snapdragon 835 chipset or the Snapdragon 653 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and IMX400 sensor.

Other rumored smartphones include Sony Keyaki (zelkova), Sony Hinoki (cypress), and Sony Mineo.

According to the rumors, Sony Keyaki (zelkova) and Sony Hinoki (cypress) could be equipped with a MediaTek Helio P20 chipset with slightly different specs. And the Sony Mineo happens to be the mysterious of the lot with nothing but the USD 350 (approximately Rs. 23,820) price tag revealed.

