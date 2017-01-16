Sony might launch two new smartphones with MediaTek P20 SoC at MWC 2017

It seems Sony is gearing up to launch two surprise phones at this year's Mobile World Congress in the month of February. The upcoming smartphones will be mid-range handsets and are expected to be powered by MediaTek P20 SoC.

As per a report by Xperiablog.net, which quotes UAProf's (user-agent profile) from Sony, the new smartphones will have model number- G3112 and G3221 and will be equipped with MediaTek Helio P20 MT6757 octa-core processors clocked at 2.3GHz.



Sony Sony G3112 will be the affordable one between the two and will sport a 720p display, whereas the G3221 will flaunt a 1080p screen.

There's no such information regarding the RAM, storage and camera of the devices, but we expect to get more information in the coming week as we are approaching closer to this year's MWC scheduled to start in the last week of February 2017.