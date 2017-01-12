Sony OLED Xperia smartphone allegedly pegged for launch in 2018

Rumors suggesting the use of OLED screens in the upcoming flagship smartphones are on the rise. We have already heard that Apple is in plans to use an OLED screen on its upcoming flagship - iPhone 8. It seems like Sony will follow suit as there are rumors regarding the same.

Going by a Japanese publication Nikkan, an upcoming Xperia smartphone might be fitted with an OLED display. The report states that Sony might launch the OLED display smartphone in 2018. Till date, Sony used LCD panels for its smartphones and this is the very time that we are hearing that a Sony phone will be bestowed with an OLED screen.

The report further notes that this upcoming Xperia phone with an OLED display with be a high-end model. It is speculated to arrive with a great battery life and enhanced processor performance to set it apart from the competition that exists. However, no other details about the upcoming Xperia smartphone are known as of now.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that OLED displays are the future of smartphones as these have many advantages over the LCD panels such as high contrast ratio. Also, the OLED screens will be more flexible and thinner than the LCD displays. It is for these reasons that Apple is believed to use the OLED panels on their upcoming iPhones. Also, Sony could be considering these advantages to use the OLED panels on the Xperia smartphone to be launched next year.