Sony Pikachu pays a visit to GFXBench; 21MP camera and Android Nougat spotted

As most of you may be aware, Sony is rumored to unveil at least 5 smartphones at the upcoming MWC 2017 event. A mysterious phone codenamed Sony Pikachu has been spotted on GFXBench which, in all its probability, may be one among the bunch of phones we will get to see from Sony at the MWC 2017 event.

The listing reveals a set of mid-range specs. Speaking of which, the Sony Pikachu should be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 MT6757 SoC along with a dual-core Mali-T880 MP2 GPU to take care of graphics. There will also be 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage space.

It will feature a 5-inch Full HD display with attest 5 finger gesture support. The imaging department will be taken care of by a 21MP camera at the back. For selfies, there will be an 8MP shooter at the front. The Sony Pikachu, as the listing suggests, will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

A few days ago, rumors were abuzz that Sony would launch a couple of phones with the Helio P20 chipset. Probably, the Sony Pikachu is one among the two, more likely the G3112.