Sony resumes pushing Nougat update to Xperia devices

Sony resumes Android 7.0 Nougat updates for the Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z5, and Xperia Z4 Tablet. The company had initially put the updates on hold as some users faced performance issues following the update. Sony, however, seems to have fixed the issues and resumed the rollout to even more devices including Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z3+ Dual, Xperia Z$ Tablet, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X, Xperia X Dual and Xperia X Compact.

The latest update with version number 32.3.A.0.372 is already out with fixes for the earlier issues. Apart from resolving the bugs, Sony users can now experience and enjoy all that Google has to offer with Android 7.0 Nougat. Meaning, users can now enjoy the features and updates, like split screen multi-tasking capabilities, free unlimited photo storage with Google Photos app.

It also adds new emojis, battery saving feature, and Google Duo video calling app. Further, the update brings improvements in security, stability and performance. In addition, users will also get access to the Hiya caller ID/blocking app which will be the default dialer going forward.

Also Read: Sony 4K TVs to feature inbuilt Google Assistant



Earlier, users who attempted to update to Nougat were plagued by a few issues. For instance, many users complained about inconsistencies related to audio playback, SD card performance, and battery life. Sony took almost 3 weeks to fix the bugs and resume seeding.